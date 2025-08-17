PGA Tour Winner Four Putts From 4 Feet In Painful Scene At BMW Championship

Putting is hard, even if you're a Top 20 player in the world, and Ben Griffin's golf ball refusing to go to its home from inside four feet is the perfect example.

Griffin began Sunday's final round of the BMW Championship at 2-under for the tournament, but after three holes, he suddenly found himself at 2-over after a nightmare start at Caves Valley just outside of Baltimore.

After just missing the green on the first hole, Griffin hit a very solid pitch shot to exactly four feet. A 4-footer is about as routine as it gets for a PGA Tour player, but not for Griffin.

The American entered the week ranked 132nd on Tour in putting from 4 feet and in, with a make-rate of 89.73%, and after the sequence he put together on the first hole, that number is going to drop significantly.

Griffin missed his par-saving putt, and was left with 2 feet, 5 inches for bogey. He proceeded to miss the hole entirely on his bogey putt before being dealt a nasty lipout and ultimately making a triple bogey seven.

Things went from bad to worse for Griffin on the second hole as he nuked his tee shot out of bounds on the Par 4, leading to a double bogey. He followed that up with a bogey on the Par 3 third hole before finally settling in with a pair of pars.

The gruesome Sunday start for Griffin couldn't have come at a worse time. While he'll still safely make the Top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings to qualify for next week's Tour Championship, he's battling for a captain's pick on the U.S. Ryder Cup team, and this plummet down the leaderboard will not help that cause.