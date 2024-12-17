Bears TD Gets Erased From Scoreboard By Outrageous Blunder

Just when the Chicago Bears needed a spark, they shot themselves in the foot with a costly penalty — and it was all downhill from there, eventually steamrolled by the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears remained scoreless but within striking distance, trailing 13-0 well into the third quarter.

Chicago thought they had finally broken the goose egg when D'Andre Swift sprinted into the end zone, but the touchdown was nullified because of a terrible, terrible mistake.

It was ruled that Bears' lineman Doug Kramer did not report as an eligible player before lining up as a fullback on the play. Chicago's score was taken off the board by the penalty, and the drive ended in a whimper with a Cairo Santos field goal.

Billed as the superior game in a double Monday Night Football broadcast, the Bears and Vikings proved to truly be the better game, even if Minnesota snatched the game from Chicago after the Bears' costly mistake.

The Bears' offensive line was on the Naughty List on Monday night. Chicago's rookie left tackle, Kiran Amegadjie, had a rough first start in the pros. The Bears LT out of Yale got the call to protect Caleb Williams' left side against the Vikings defense but suffered several groan-worthy penalties in the second half.

The loss was also attributed to Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who was plagued by overthrows against the Vikings all night. Williams completed 18 of 31 for 191 yards and a touchdown.

The Bad News Bears (4-10) have yet to tally a win in the post-Matt Eberflus era. And the Vikings (12-2) still don't miss Kirk Cousins.

