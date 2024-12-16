NFL Fans Disgusted By Kirk Cousins, Desmond Ridder's 'Monday Night Football' Face-Off

Quarterback play did not headline the Atlanta versus Las Vegas matchup on Monday night.

Audiences beware.

On Monday, NFL fans were treated to the rare double-billed MNF slate, which featured the Bears taking on the Vikings and the Falcons facing off against the Raiders.

Kirk Cousins' Falcons visited Allegiant Stadium to face off against Raiders QB Desmond Ridder in a battle of who can finish with the lowest tally of mistakes.

Las Vegas was the worst team.

Kirk Cousins recorded his first passing touchdown since Week 9 against the Raiders on Monday night, breaking an unlucky streak for Atlanta's offense.

Cousins' score was the only fruit from Kirk's game. He finished with 11 of 17 passing for 112 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

On the opposing sideline, Raiders QB Desmond Ridder faced a ‘revenge game' against his former team. But the Cincinnati Bearcats legend failed to impress yet again, putting on a terrible performance on a "primetime" stage.

Ridder's performance sunk the Raiders, who were in prime place to upset Kirk Cousins and the Falcons.

Operating as Las Vegas' QB3 — behind the injured Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell — Ridder finished with 23 of 28 passing for 208 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Ridder showed moxie in the fourth quarter, but it was too late. An interception in the end zone (thrown as a Hail Mary) capped the Raiders' forgettable performance. The Ridder-led team took another step toward the 2025 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick by losing to the Falcons, 15-9.

Las Vegas dropped to 2-11. The Raiders management must decide how much longer they can stomach first-year coach Antonio Pierce's loose grip on this failing team.

(Will LV select Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders?)

As a Falcons starting QB, Ridder went 8-9 (between 2022 and 2023).

Atlanta improved to 7-7.

NFL fans skewered Cousins and Ridder for their respective (but disrespectful) performances.

REACTIONS:

