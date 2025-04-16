Baylor Men's Basketball Team Has NO Players Left From Last Season

Baylor men's basketball - we hardly knew you!

In a perfect example of just how absurd college sports have become with NIL deals, transfer portals and the like, the entire Baylor men's basketball team from last year is no longer with the team.

Make no mistake, this is the Bears' athletic department's worst nightmare, as the team is literally rebuilding their entire program this offseason one by one. So where'd all of last year's team go? Well, nine players entered the transfer portal, four used up their eligibility, and one went pro. The result? An absolute headache and a fanbase that is cursing the NCAA for allowing the floodgates to open and chaos to reign.

You're talking about this happening to a team that literally won the NCAA Championship in 2021!

IS COLLEGE SPORTS BROKEN?

A tweet sent Monday showed red marker X's on every player from last year's team photo. What started as just a few members less than a month ago when the transfer portal opened on March 24th, soon spiraled out of control with the entire team now finding other places or careers to call home. According to Front Office Sports, it's estimated that over 2,000 NCAA Division I men's basketball players have entered the portal, which is equivalent to 35% of the league. Baylor has begun signing some new transfers as well as they try to put together a team.

As you can imagine, Baylor's fans did not handle the roster revelation too kindly.

"Transfer portal is out of control!" wrote one person on X.

Another sports fan mocked how players claim they are all about "brotherhood" and "loyalty," but then something like this happens. You want to talk about one domino falling and the rest following suit? Take a look at rosters right now across college sports.



THE NCAA NEEDS TO FIX THE SYSTEM FAST

Another person likened players to "part-time contractors on 1-year contracts," as college sports are finding themselves in a monumental shift right now that, based on many people's reactions, may not be the best for the sport, and definitely not the schools themselves.

I'd argue that one of the great things about college esports was having student athletes show their loyalty to the school and to the alumni. Should they have been compensated throughout the years? Absolutely, but as the kids say, "this aint it" with the NCAA's current transfer portal rules.

We expect professional athletes to jump ship and bounce from team to team, not college ones, especially not 35%!

Honestly, if this continues, I predict a major problem for college sports in the coming years, one that may trickle down to alumni donations, recruitment and more. Both diehard and casual audiences need storylines and something to grasp onto to make them CARE. To throw decades-long rivalries out the door is simply foolish and a horrible long-term economic decision.

Eventually, many fans will stop investing their time, or ask "why should I care, when the students don't?"

We're already seeing it happen.

