Very Good Boy Bruce Set To Make His Big League Debut As Bat Dog For Nationals

The Washington Nationals just pulled up some talent from Triple-A Rochester. And he's a very good boy.

Bruce the Bat Dog will make his MLB debut at Nationals Park this Saturday on "Pups in the Park" day against the Miami Marlins.

At 21 months old in people years, Bruce boasts a flawless 1.000 "retrieving average."

(It's unclear what exactly this stat entails, but I'm pretty sure that means he’s retrieved every bat tossed his way this season. No equipment left behind, zero slobber on the barrel. Very clean. Very precise.)

Bruce began stealing hearts in Rochester last September, training under his owner Josh Snyder. With every bat he fetches, he raises money for veterans, as the Red Wings hold fundraisers for Honor Flight of Rochester and the Veterans Outreach Center.

Dogs. Baseball. Supporting our veterans. I mean COME ON, it doesn't get any more wholesome than this.

When the Nationals saw Bruce's stats (and his photos), they decided it was time for the big leagues. Red Wings Manager Matt LeCroy gave Bruce the call-up inside his office in an adorable social media video.

"Hey, I got some news for you. I think you're gonna like it," LeCroy said. "The front office … is excited to invite you to Nats Park for your call up to the major leagues."

Red Wings general manager Dan Mason weighed in, too.

"Nobody makes people smile more than Bruce, and I’m sure he’ll do a WOOFtastic job for the Nats! He has proven himself to be ready for the show in a very short time and has earned the phenom status that has been bestowed upon him," Mason said. "He’ll put on a doggone great show for Nats fans on June 14."

Unfortunately, Bruce’s MLB stint is strictly honorary. So he’ll fetch a ceremonial pregame bat on Saturday, then return to his Triple-A duties.

But there will be adoptable dogs at Saturday's game, too, so Nats fans: head to the ballpark this weekend and find your new best friend.