Minor League Team Debuts New Bat Dog …Who Immediately Takes A Dump On The Field

The Single-A Clearwater Threshers, a minor-league affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, debuted a new "bat dog" on Friday night. And, well, she's still learning.

Lucy made quite the first impression on fans during the Threshers' game against the Dunedin Blue Jays. The yellow lab was practicing her bat retrieving skills with a staffer, who threw a bat in foul territory near the dugout. Lucy was eager to fetch the bat, but she got distracted by some good sniffs in the infield grass.

So instead of fulfilling her duties, she ran right out there and — well — took a doody.

And lucky for us, the whole thing was caught on video.

Still a good girl. Chalk it up to first-day jitters!

And yes, I know the X post says the dog's name is Lily, but it's wrong.

Lucy May takes over as the Threshers' bat dog after her older, adopted sister Layla loyally filled the position for six years. But Layla is 13 years old now, and it's time for her to relax on the beach, be snuggled and chow down on treats while someone else does the work.

Layla retrieved her last bat for Clearwater on July 19, and, afterward, the team threw her a retirement party. The video went viral.

"I was blown away," her dad Andrew Davis said. "That was really special and brought a lot of smiles to some people's faces. I'm sure it brought a few tears that I saw in the comments."

Clearly, Layla is a seasoned vet. And she still has a lot to teach her little sister.