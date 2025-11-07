Baseball Meets Golf In New Pro-Am Event At CapitalOne MLB Open

Jimmy Rollins, John Smoltz, and Mookie Betts are just a few of the players who will be at the event.

Have you ever wondered what would happen if pro baseball players tried their hand at golf? Well, now you’ll get your chance.

From Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, former and current professional baseball players will participate in the first ever MLB Open tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, NV. This is all part of the MLB Awards week, in which the league will celebrate the best players in a variety of categories.

2007 NL MVP Jimmy Rollins (left) and Hall of Fame pitcher Jon Smoltz (right) are just two players who will be in attendance. (Pictures taken from Getty Images)

Former greats Jimmy Rollins, David Wright, and Fox MLB color commentator John Smoltz are confirmed to be in attendance. All 30 clubs will be represented at the event, and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts will be providing live commentary as the event unfolds.

On Day 1, past and current players will be paired with an amateur golfer to set up the main event, which takes place on Days 2 and 3. During the final days, only MLB players will battle it out on the links, with a format that pits players against each other and that will make every hole significant (more details will follow in upcoming days).

Given that Betts is good at pretty much everything he does, I would expect him to absolutely light it up. But all of these guys have the potential to make a name for themselves on the golf course.

