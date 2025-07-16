Mookie Betts: Hitting A Baseball Is Harder Than Being An NFL Cornerback

Mookie Betts entered the world of sports debate when he was recently asked what he thinks is the hardest sport to play.

With no hesitation, the three-time World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop responded, "hitting a baseball." That's something I'm sure many of us would agree with.

"I think by far it's the hardest, yes," Betts responded on the All The Smoke podcast. However, Betts was then thrown a curveball when host and former NBA Champion Stephen Jackson suggested being an NFL cornerback could be as tough or even tougher.

BATTING IN BASEBALL VS CORNERBACK

As someone who has spent his share of time arguing with random strangers in sports bars and debating the same question, I've never heard someone bring up being an NFL cornerback. Normally, it eventually boils down to either hitting a baseball or a golf ball really well. But cornerback? That's a good one, as even Mookie Betts' facial reaction showed just how much he had to think about it!

"Oh, I'm sure corner…" Mookie began before then quickly correcting himself and saying, "Well, that's a different [type of] athlete."

"I feel like you have a better chance ‘lucking up’ and the quarterback making a bad throw or something and stopping the receiver, but there is NO CHANCE you're hitting a baseball, you know what I'm saying?"

The camera then panned across to the other podcast hosts who were all pondering what the 8x All-Star had just said before nodding in agreement that yeah, there's no way any of them were hitting a baseball thrown by a Major League Baseball pitcher.

"That's some real sh*t. That's crazy,!" one of the podcast cohorts responded.

"I do [baseball] every day, and it ain't happening," Betts continued.

Talk about a mic drop! Or should I say a bat drop moment!

SOCIAL MEDIA REMAINS DIVIDED ON A UNANIMOUS ANSWER

"Covering a WR isn't even the hardest thing to do in football!" one X fan responded on Twitter.

"You could just as well get lucky swinging and hitting a ball," one NFL fan argued.

"But nobody ever really talks about how f'n difficult it is to play cornerback at any level especially, obviously the pros going up against freak-of-nature wide receivers. Jamming, bump and run and 7yrds back. What!?!? AND you have to watch out for running backs coming out of the backfield and screens!?!?" another sports fan tweeted.

"There's no planet where hitting a golf ball sitting on a tee is harder than hitting a baseball being thrown at you 100 mph!"

With social media unable to come to a conclusion, I'd have to agree with Mookie on hitting a baseball, but I want to know what YOU the OutKick fan thinks! TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow with your answers!