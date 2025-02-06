Ravens' Employee Spars With Wife Of General Manager On X Over Trans Athletes In Women's Sports

The wife of Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta had an interesting back-and-forth with an employee of the team as it relates to transgender athletes in women's sports. The moment took place on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning men from competing in women's sports.

Lacie Litz DeCosta shared a post saying that it was a "great day for Women's sports," and while her post has received nearly 100 replies, one from Ryan Mink, the editorial director for the Ravens, stood out.

Mink wrote "Trans women are women. Trans girls are girls" in response to DeCosta's post hyping up women's sports.

DeCosta replied by implying that she didn't agree with Mink's statement before explaining that she is always willing to fight for "fairness" in women's sports.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mink has been on staff with the Ravens for nearly 16 years while serving as the Editorial Director since 2020.

On Wednesday, his 16th day in office, President Trump signed the executive order banning biological males from women's sports and locker rooms, making good on a promise he made throughout his recent campaign. He was surrounded by a large group of pro-woman advocates, including OutKick's Riley Gaines, as well as many young female athletes while he signed the order.

"With my action this afternoon, we are putting every school receiving taxpayer dollars on notice that if you let men take over women's sports teams or invade [their] locker rooms… there will be no federal funding," Trump said to the crowd.

Trump's order applies to public institutions, such as K-12 schools, colleges, and universities, and not private sporting bodies.