Angel Reese Savagely Roasted After Appearing In Viral Video

Angel Reese is getting cooked on social media after hitting up the Ravens game Sunday.

The Ravens shared a video of the Chicago Sky rookie in attendance during the blowout win over the Buffalo Bills.

Pretty vanilla, right? Reese is from Baltimore and has become one of the most recognizable female athletes in America.

It seems like a pretty smart idea on the surface.

Angel Reese roasted on social media.

Well, while it might have made sense on the surface, people had some savage jokes and responses to the Ravens' video.

Check out some replies below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Do we think Angel Reese is very popular with the social media crowd? It certainly doesn't seem like it. That's what happens when a person embraces the villain role…..to only then pin the blame on the media later.

It's amazing how the young WNBA player has managed to build the opposite perception around her from what Caitlin Clark has done. Clark is beloved by fans. Reese seems to have ruined any popularity she had going back to her time at LSU, and is now just getting cooked on a regular basis on social media.

*FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE PRO-AMERICA CONTENT*

The good news for Reese is that while she was getting destroyed on social media, the Ravens were taking care of business against the Bills and came away with a 35-10 win.

At least someone was crushing it Sunday.

It should be interesting to see what Reese gets up to next. I'm sure the internet will have plenty to say! Let me know what you think of Reese and the WNBA in general at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.