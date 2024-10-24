Company Releases Unexpected Statement After Baker Mayfield Caught Ripping Popular Substance

Zyn doesn't appear overly happy Baker Mayfield was using the product during a game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback set the internet on fire Monday night when he was picked up on the broadcast popping a nicotine pouch against the Ravens.

For those of you who might not know, Zyn is a very popular smoking alternative that is all the rage with mostly young dudes. As I wrote earlier in the week, I can't go anywhere in D.C. without guys having Zyn containers in their pockets.

As they like to say, Zyn isn't a sin. However, the company doesn't want Baker Mayfield using it on TV.

Zyn releases statement on Baker Mayfield using it during game.

While most people saw the Baker Mayfield moment, laughed and then moved on, the company that makes Zyn - Swedish Match - released a legitimate statement reacting to the situation. They don't want him doing it on TV!

"Swedish Match appreciates its loyal consumers and encourages them not to show the product in any situation where someone under 21 years old could see it. The product is marketed only to current nicotine consumers 21 years old and over as a better alternative to continued smoking and other traditional tobacco products," the company announced in a statement given to TMZ.

Now, should anyone under 21 be using Zyn? Absolutely not. Nicotine is an addictive chemical that comes with potential health risks. Nobody other than grown adults should be touching it, and they should be doing so understanding the downsides and risks.

However, it's a little hard to take this statement seriously when the NFL has alcohol ads on TV all the time and beer is sold in every stadium in the league.

How many kids see those ads? How many kids see alcohol being sold at games? The answer is a lot. I don't see anyone shouting from the rooftops about that. As I said above, most people saw the moment, chuckled at the fact it's a shade absurd and then moved on.

For some reason, Swedish Match felt the need to release a serious statement about the situation. Doesn't really seem like it was necessary.

Was a statement necessary? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.