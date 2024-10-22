Baker Mayfield Appeared To Rip A Popular Substance During Game: WATCH

Is Baker Mayfield a Zyn guy?

For those of you reading this with your innocence still intact (good for you!), Zyn is easily the most popular nicotine pouch brand in America.

If you run into a dude rocking an American flag hat, cowboy boots, flannel and a nice little concealed carry pistol, there's almost a 100% chance he has a tin of Zyn in his pocket.

I can't go anywhere in Washington, D.C. without guys handing it out like candy. People simply can't get enough of the nicotine stimulant. I'm not endorsing it. I'm simply stating the fact of the matter.

That list of people who might use it now includes the Bucs QB.

Did Baker Mayfield pop a Zyn during loss to the Ravens?

Mayfield appeared on the game broadcast at the start of the second half with what absolutely looked like a Zyn container in his hands as he threw a white pouch into his mouth.

Did he go upper lip or lower lip against the Ravens? It's hard to tell, but he looked like an absolute pro getting the pouch into his mouth. Give the moment a watch below, and analyze it for yourself.

First off, let's remember Zyn is not a sin. Or, that's at least what I've been told by all my friends who indulge. I, of course, would never engage in consuming substances like nicotine and alcohol. Okay, that's not true, but you all get the point.

This is honestly the most normal Baker Mayfield has ever come off. This is a blue-collar working-class move. He was down a touchdown, needed a little juice and popped a Zyn to get the blood flowing.

I don't hate it. In fact, this is the most interesting Mayfield has ever been, in my humble opinion.

My only question is how do you play football with a nicotine pouch in your mouth? What happens if you swallow it? How do you keep it in with a mouthguard in? I have so many questions, but the fact is that if Baker Mayfiled is a Zyn guy it is a huge win for regular dudes. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.