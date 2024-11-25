Baker Mayfield Gives The Perfect Response When Asked About Doing The Tommy DeVito Celebration Against Giants

Baker Mayfield busting out the Tommy DeVito celebration in emphatic fashion after scoring a rushing touchdown against the New York Giants on Sunday was epic in its own right, but his response when asked about doing the celebration may have been better than the act itself.

The viral moment came when the Tampa Bay quarterback found the endzone just before halftime to extend his team's lead to 23-0. After bouncing off the turf, Mayfield jumped up and did DeVito's signature hand gesture toward the crowd in MetLife Stadium. It wasn't just a quick gesture, either, it was what most would call over the top.

After the Bucs secured a 30-7 win, Mayfield was asked about the DeVito celebration, and came up with the perfect answer.

"It was a tribute. A tribute to Tommy," Mayfield told reporters.

"Most of the time, I don’t know what I’m going to do so … spontaneous stuff," Mayfield continued. "New York fans love Tommy here, so give ’em something they like."

Yes, New York fans do love DeVito, but they probably don't appreciate opposing quarterbacks mocking him by doing his signature celebration in a blowout win. Mayfield coming up with the ‘tribute’ line was some peak trolling that you simply have to tip your cap to.

After explaining his celebration, Mayfield was then asked if he happened to be of Italian descent to which he explained "I haven't done a 23andMe."

Mayfield finished the contest with strong numbers going 24-for-30 through the air for 294 yards to go along with the one rushing score that led to the DeVito celebration.

The 5-6 Bucs are still very much alive in the NFC South while the Giants have fallen to 2-9 on the year solidifying themselves as one of the great laughing stocks in professional sports this year.