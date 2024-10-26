Baker Mayfield Will NOT Be Punished For Popping A Zyn On Monday Night Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield caused quite a stir earlier this week for using an unconventional method to get himself dialed into a game.

In the second half of a Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Mayfield was on the sidelines needing a little bit of extra help to stay focused. Without warning or prompting, Mayfield decided to pop a Zyn, which is a nicotine product that’s incredibly popular in the United States.

Tampa Bay would still end up losing , so it didn’t end up doing a whole lot to benefit the outcome of the game. But it caused a massive stir, even prompting Zyn’s owner, Swedish Match, to release a statement on the matter. People started to wonder if Mayfield would get punished for this unorthodox incident, whether through fines or suspension.

According to ESPN, however, there won’t be any repercussions for the quarterback for this incident. Jenna Laine reported that the NFL will simply tell Mayfield to avoid doing it in the future, as he could face discipline if this happens again.

"The NFL prohibits the use of tobacco-related products on the field and during interviews. The source said Mayfield would receive a letter reminding him that he should not be using the product on the sideline, and he could be subject to a fine if it happens again," Laine wrote .

Fortunately for Tampa Bay, they don’t have to worry about losing their quarterback for this week’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, as they lost top receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in the Ravens game. But if Mayfield wants to stay on the field, he’ll have to make sure he gets his buzz in the locker room.