Tony Jefferson's Ejection Was Wrong, But His Double Birds Were Self-Inflicted

Chargers' Tony Jefferson will be hearing from NFL brass, soon.

Chargers safety Tony Jefferson will pay for his tackle on Tyquan Thornton in more ways than one. On Sunday, in LA's 16-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the veteran defender was ejected in what was generally viewed as a soft call by the official.

Jefferson's hit on Tyquan Thornton, which left the KC receiver grimacing in pain, resulted in an ejection for Jefferson, though it was plainly a "football play."

Officials saw it as a helmet-to-helmet tackle. The brutal hit also sparked a scrum, with players on both sides charging in. Jefferson flipped off Arrowhead Stadium fans, which will likely result in a fine from the league offices.

Bad call … but it was a worse reaction.

WATCH:

"I'm classier than that. I was just caught up in the moment," Jefferson said after the game.

"Emotions get high. I won't sit here and act like I'm a perfect man. I messed up, and I did that. I have kids at home and there's kids out there watching the game too, so I apologize."

Most recently, the NFL fined Jerry Jones $250,000 for his ‘obscene gesture' made toward fans, though Jefferson's fine won't be as steep.

Browns wideout Jerry Jeudy was fined $14,491 in Week 6 after flashing the double barrel at Baltimore fans.

Sunday's loss to the Chiefs ended with superstar QB Patrick Mahomes leaving with a brutal ACL injury, ending his season and a huge blow to KC's postseason hunt, which, coming into Week 16, demanded they win outright.

As OutKick's Senior NFL Writer, Armando Salguero, relayed, Mahomes released a statement, looking ahead.

"Don't know why this had to happen," Mahomes posted on X. "And not going to lie it hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again.

"Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I will be back stronger than ever."

