Austin Ekeler Dealing With Memory Loss Since Latest Concussion

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler said he's been dealing with memory loss since his last concussion.

Ekeler, 29, suffered two concussions this season (so far, and hopefully none more), with his latest head injury coming in Week 12's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran running back landed on IR as a result.

Appearing on 106.7 The Fan this week, Ekeler shared that he's been having trouble remembering the scene that led to his concussion against the Cowboys.

From the time he dropped to the time he got in the ambulance, Ekeler is having issues with his memory.

"I didn’t even remember how I got off the field," Ekeler shared.

"I just remember coming to … as far as remembering stuff, I had short-term memory loss. I remember my wife was sitting in the room, and I’m getting evaluated by our medical staff in the back room.

"That’s when I started to remember things, and then all of a sudden, OK, we’re getting in the back of the ambulance to go get a CT scan. "

Head and neck injuries continue to be a point of discussion in the league, especially coming off the weekend when Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was knocked out of a game after sustaining a hit to the head from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaiir.

The news also comes in the same week that Jim Tyrer is up for consideration for Canton. Tyrer is a former Chiefs left tackle who played his way to a HOF-level pedigree but had his life derailed by a tragic deed, which many doctors believe was a result of CTE.

Ekeler sustained his first concussion of the year during a Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. To date, Ekeler has suffered three concussions, which the running back said have led to bouts of amnesia.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn called the latest concussion to Ekeler a "scary" scene.

"Those are scary moments when those concussions like that take place," Quinn said regarding the running back. "Brian [Robinson] was the next one I think you asked and came in for treatment today, ankle injury to go. We'll see how much work that he does during the week, so I'll have a better sense for you as we get further along. And then Andrew Wylie is in the concussion protocol as well."

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com