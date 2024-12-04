Azeez Al-Shaair Might Have Knocked Trevor Lawrence Into Next Season As QB Goes On IR

The hit Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair delivered on Trevor Lawrence knocked the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback out of Sunday's game and out of the lineup for at least four weeks.

The Jaguars on Wednesday announced Lawrence will miss at least four games because he's been placed on injured reserve following the concussion he suffered from the hit.

But the truth of the matter is with only five games remaining in Jacksonville's season, it's very likely Lawrence has played his last game of this season.

Al-Shaair Appeal Hearing On Wednesday

In that regard, the repercussions from Al-Shaair's crushing and illegal hit on Lawrence continue.

The linebacker on Tuesday was suspended for three games as a result of his hit. He is appealing the suspension and that appeal was scheduled to be heard on Wednesday.

And, meanwhile, the Texans and Jaguars continue to go back and forth about the incident that happened after the hit.

On Monday, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans suggested Lawrence was at least partially to blame for the play because he didn't slide quickly enough and added that Jacksonville players "overreacted" in starting something of a melee after the hit to their quarterback.

Yeah, weird.

Pederson Surprised By Ryan's Comments

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson on Wednesday answered that charge.

"I was a little surprised," Pederson said. "Look, I’ve got a ton of respect for DeMeco. He’s a former player, I’m a former player. Emotions run high. I would say that if it happened to their quarterback, I think the reaction would’ve been the same, quite frankly.

"But again, look, this was three days ago and we’re onto Tennessee obviously and focused on that. But I do think the reaction is a natural thing for any player, any team to feel."

After Al-Shaair was suspended by the NFL, Texans general manager Nick Caserio voiced his displeasure over the sanctions. He said the suspension was "embarrassing" and the letter that announced the suspension to Al-Shaair painted a portrait of the player that is "bulls---."

Pederson: Al-Shaair A Good Player

"It’s honestly probably not my place to speak necessarily on the punishment," Pederson said. "I think that’s the league issue on that. As far as Azeez goes and everything, good player. I think just a play that somehow we need to try to get the play out of the game if possible.

"Obviously, I stand behind our guys for the reaction. I think it’s a natural reaction. I think for all of us that have watched sporting events over our lifetimes, things like this happen. The team is going to respond. So, for guys to respond to Trevor in that way, and the hit, I support them and all of that."