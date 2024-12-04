Pro Football Hall of Fame Candidate, Former Chiefs Star Causes Debate

Three Senior Finalists were announced this week for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025.

One name is sparking a major conversation stemming from the player's dark history.

Playing for Len Dawson's Chiefs, Chiefs left tackle Jim Tyrer gained recognition as a Hall of Fame-bound player.

The 6-foot-6 LT led a sensational career, finishing with three AFL titles and a Super Bowl win with the Chiefs in 1970. He was a player well on his way to Canton, which was known even during his playing days (1961-1974).

But in 1980, at age 41, Tyrer took his own life after murdering his wife, and the discussion around the NFL player drastically changed. After that, Tyrer's path to Canton seemed closed off.

This year, the Pro Football Hall of Fame's senior committee added Tyrer to the Hall of Fame as a pick, landing in the final stage of voting to head to Canton. The committee made the bold decision and cited repeated head trauma during his career as a catalyst for the tragic act in 1980.

Tyrer's shocking act sparked discussion about protecting players from head injuries.

Tyrer's son Brad, who attended a Chiefs game with his father a day before the murder-suicide, has proclaimed in past interviews that CTE from his career played a vital role.

Brad said, "My dad was just a great guy, an all-around great guy; he didn’t cuss, he didn’t drink, you never saw him raise his voice at my mom, ever.

"It was just that something snapped. And that wasn’t him … It was somebody else who did that."

Not all NFL fans reacted kindly to Tyrer's consideration.

One fan commented on X, "We might need to rethink about the Tyrer pick guys. We already had that headache with OJ [Simpson]."

"Tyrer is certainly a choice," another fan chimed in. "Absolutely a Hall of Fame player but what happened off the field makes things a little rough."

Maxie Baughan and Sterling Sharpe are competing with Tyrer for the senior spot.

