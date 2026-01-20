Audi Revolut F1 Team Hits The Grid With Guns Blazing, Drop Stunning, Silver-Liveried R26

One of the teams to watch this Formula 1 season is going to be, without question, Audi.

Last year, the team's final season as Sauber proved to be a major bounce back from a disappointing 2024, which saw the team scoring 70 points and even a podium thanks to Niko Hulkenberg's stunning P3 finish at the British Grand Prix.

Now, the team is a full works operation with a giant name like Audi and a new title sponsor in financial tech company Revolut behind it.

So, can they continue their upward trajectory?

Well, that's all going to start with Audi's first-ever F1 car, the R26, and we got a look at it — or, at least its livery; these cars always look a bit different when they get to testing — in a flashy reveal in Berlin.

Hulkenberg and teammate Gabriel Bortoletto will be hopping in the cockpit of the R26, which looks so crisp and clean.

There's just something about a German race car in silver that just feels right. And those splashes of red on the engine cover, air intake, and inside of the sidepods are just *chef's kiss*.

Also on hand for the launch were the team's leadership, including head of the Audi F1 project Mattia Binotto and team principal Jonathan Wheatley, and they've put together a team that could surprise people.

A lot of that could hinge on the Audi power unit in the back of the R26, and while we'll have to see how that stacks up against other manufacturers, it sure sounded nice during the R26's shakedown earlier this month.

Audi will not be the only new brand on the grid. Cadillac will join as Formula 1's newest team.

Meanwhile, Honda is returning (yes, again) to serve as Aston Martin's engine supplier, while Ford has partnered with Red Bull to build power units under the name Red Bull Ford Powertrains.