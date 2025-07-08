The Entire F1 Paddock Is Happy Over Nick Hulkenberg's Stunning Podium Finish

Funny story about this past weekend's Formula 1 British Grand Prix. I usually plan my Sundays accordingly so I can be sure that my butt is on the couch from lights out until the champagne gets popped, but I this week agreed to go out to a new bar and only caught the first 10 laps or so.

As I was sitting there, drinking a beverage my fiancée looked at her phone and asked me if I wanted a race spoiler. I said sure, and she flipped her phone around to show me a graphic that proclaimed that Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg had finished third, his first podium in F1 in his 239th start, which earned him a trophy made out of LEGO.

For real.

"What?!" I yelled in genuine shock and excitement, which probably terrified everyone in the very nice kind of quiet bar I was sitting in.

But that news had me pumped for the rest of the day, and I was not alone in that. The entire F1 world was excited to see Hulkenberg finally stand on the podium.

"Congrats – he must have done a very solid race to be up there in P3," Carlos Sainz, Hulkenberg's former teammate at Renault back in 2018, said after the race, per Formula1.com. "Honestly, for me, the fact that people kept cursing him, the fact that he didn’t have any podiums, for me it was completely irrelevant. For me, he’s always been a top-five driver in the grid every time he’s been in F1 – his level of talent and race execution is incredible."

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who was chasing Hulkenberg down for the final spot on the podium, also had some nice things to say about his long-time competitor.

"Third place felt within reach at times but credit to Nico on his first podium, he drove a strong race," Hamilton said.

Other team bosses, including Williams team principal James Vowles, were complimentary of Sauber's effort during the race — remember, this is a team that failed to score a point last season and is currently P6 in the standings.

Williams Team Principal James Vowles also added: "Congratulations to Sauber and to Nico - an extraordinary result today and well-earned in these difficult conditions."

What a moment for Hulkenberg and for Sauber, which will become Audi's works team starting next season.