Auburn MBB Coach Bruce Pearl Stands On Business Against Jewish Hate

Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl has steadfastly used his platform to champion Israel and his Jewish faith amid rising anti-Semitism in America. Despite mainstream media amplifying anti-Jewish sentiment, Pearl remains undeterred by the pressure.

On the "Being Jewish" podcast, Pearl discussed the challenges of supporting Israel and how success on the court can overshadow controversy.

"I understand this. If I don't win, I'm not going to keep my job," Pearl said. "And if I don't win, they're not going to put up with me being on these podcasts or talking about Israel or talking about anti-Semitism."

Pearl's track record in college basketball speaks volumes, with his recent leadership guiding the Auburn Tigers to the Final Four.

During his NCAA Tournament run, Pearl advocated for the release of Jewish hostages in Gaza, including Edan Alexander, kidnapped during Hamas's terrorist invasion of Israel on Oct. 7.

Alexander was freed May 12 this year. Yet, despite this positive outcome, Pearl has faced criticism for his pro-Israel stance.

"They're like, look, shut up and coach, shut up and recruit. And trust me, if you look at my social media and you go to coach Bruce Pearl and you follow me on X, half of the comments after I post something about Israel or anti-Semitism or letting Iran get a nuclear weapon or allowing Israel to finish the job and destroy Hamas half of it is negative and attacks on me or just shut up."

Pearl also addressed the recent missile exchanges between Iran and Israel, emphasizing the urgency of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

In response to CNN correspondent Scott Jennings, Pearl posted:

"… The world has been negotiating with Iran to prevent them from getting a nuclear weapon for years. President Trump gave them a chance to dismantle their weapons grade enrichment and they refused. No nukes, no arms race, no boots on the ground ..."

Pearl continues to stand firm in his convictions.

