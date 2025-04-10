Auburn's Bruce Pearl Named Chairman of U.S. Israel Education Association

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl is coming off a Final Four run that included him speaking about the ongoing situation in Israel and advocating for the release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, who is being held in Gaza. Now, he will have an even bigger voice when it comes to Israel and American relations moving forward.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Bruce Pearl had been named Chairman of the Board of Directors for the U.S. Israel Education Association.

While the Tigers were on a run for the Final Four, Bruce Pearl took centerstage following a win over Creighton during the NCAA Tournament for his comments about Edan Alexander, who is an Israeli-American hostage.

Before taking to the podium in Lexington, Pearl asked his players if it would be OK if he opened the post-game press conference by talking about the ongoing situation.

"I had no idea I was going to do that," Bruce Pearl explained. "You're walking from the locker room to the press conference, and you're walking through the bowels of the building, and you're thanking the Lord, ‘God, what a blessing, thank you for this blessing’, and I don't know what came over me or what I heard. I thought of Edan Alexander. I thought I had his name right. I even checked on Google. I wanted to get the pronunciation of his name right.

"And I said to our guys, we've given God this glory all season long. I said, ‘Guys, this has just come to me right now, while we’re celebrating, there's an American being held hostage in Gaza, and would you guys mind terribly if I brought out his name'. Tahaad (Pettiford) was like ‘No coach, he’s an American', and Tahaad actually knew he was from New Jersey. They jumped on it right away, saying no problem."

Bruce Pearl Now Has A New Role, Besides Basketball Coach

The U.S. Israel Education Association (USIEA) is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to educating government leaders, who are advancing important dialogue between the United States and Israel.

Now, Bruce Pearl will not only be coaching basketball, but he will be an influential piece in making sure that our leaders are well-advised on the current impact the relationship between both parties is having on the future.

For the Auburn head coach, his time visiting Israel in 2019 during a partners tour with the USIEA led him to join the board of directors. Now, he will take on an even larger role with the organization, which he is deeply honored to be a part of.

"I am deeply honored to be named Chairman of the U.S. Israel Education Association, and hope I can even begin to fill the shoes of outgoing Chair Dr. Phil Roe, former member of Congress and Chair of the House Veterans Affairs Committee," said Bruce Pearl. "My experience in Israel was transformative. I felt it was my responsibility to become more involved in the mission of USIEA and educating senior government leaders in America on the importance of supporting Israel."

"I also shared this important journey with my team. In August 2022, Auburn University became the first Division I basketball team to play a professional Israeli team, marking a historic moment in both college athletics and U.S.-Israel relations. I’m proud to continue advocating for greater understanding and collaboration between our two nations."

Now, Bruce Pearl will be doing more than coaching players on a basketball team, as the Auburn head coach takes on an important role that his dear to his heart.