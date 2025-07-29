Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl Slams Barack Obama's Hypocritical Stance On Gaza

The always fearless Auburn men's basketball coach, Bruce Pearl, didn't take kindly to a recent post from former president Barack Obama, who highlighted support for Palestine's people after months, even years, of holding Israel's attackers accountable.

Obama re-posted a New York Times article about starvation affecting children in Gaza, with the caption:

"While a lasting resolution to the crisis in Gaza must involve a return of all hostages and a cessation of Israel’s military operations, these articles underscore the immediate need for action to prevent the travesty of innocent people dying of preventable starvation."

Tabloids have been splashing pictures and headlines of starving kids in Gaza.

While cloaked in charity, posts like Obama's are seen by some as riding the coattails of trending stories.

As a proud Jewish man, Pearl called out Obama for standing tall for Gaza but staying silent earlier on freeing Israeli hostages.

"You gave billions to Iran and Hamas, creating this mess, and not one word from you calling for THEM to release the hostages, surrender, and end the war!" Pearl said. "Tell Hamas to 1) Quit stealing and reselling aid, 2) Stop attacking GHF workers feeding Gazans, 3) Leave and end suffering."

In the midst of real suffering in the Middle East, Obama is selectively speaking up to keep his political party happy.

Pearl has backed President Donald Trump's tough stance on Hamas after its attack on Israel.

Trump's hard line led to a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the release of hostages like Edan Alexander, whom Pearl long championed for release.

In an interview with OutKick's Dan Dakich, host of "Don't @ ME," Pearl — a strong supporter of Israel — explained why people like Senator Bernie Sanders and other far-left progressives oppose everything President Donald Trump does, even when it potentially aids one of America’s greatest allies, Israel.

"Is it just as simple as people are saying, well, Democrats will oppose anything Donald Trump favors?" Dakich asked. "It can't be that, can it?"

"It has to be," Pearl replied. "It has to be, mostly that. It has to be the Trump derangement syndrome."

Pearl added, "There are two reasons why some Republicans are having discussions about not being 100 percent supportive of the United States stepping in. First, some truly believe they don’t want to get involved because they don’t want to start wars. Second, a larger element in the Republican Party is trying to bring the deficit down, and I get that. They’re sitting there going, ‘Look, we spent all this money in Ukraine. We’re spending all this money right now in the Middle East.’"

Using his platform as a successful men’s collegiate basketball coach, Pearl unapologetically highlights the strong ties between America and Israel during heightened antisemitism in the United States.

"Israel is a good investment," Pearl told Dakich. "It’s our greatest ally. The things they’re able to do for us, technologically, with AI, militarily — it’s unbelievable. The return on investment, and they have kept a nuclear weapon away from Iran."

