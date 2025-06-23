Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl Cheers President Trump After Israel-Iran Ceasefire Is Announced

Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl gave major credit to President Donald Trump after the Commander-in-Chief announced the ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran.

The United States executed a mission to eliminate Iranian nuclear development facilities over the weekend.

Reports on the ceasefire deal stated that Iran and Israel agreed to stop their military activity, presumably after Iran's nuclear capabilities were cut off at the head courtesy of President Trump's fearless decision.

Coach Pearl applauded the American president in his post Monday, celebrating the ceasefire news.

"This is what a peace maker and the leader of the free world does, he steps in when both sides can't agree and he gives them an offer they can't refuse," Coach Pearl said.

"He should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. I pray that all sides can offer some grace and keep the peace."

The decision by Trump was reprimanded by his usual political adversaries, including those in the sports media who had previously mocked the President.

Regardless of the leftists' reactions, Trump received massive praise for neutralizing Iran and can seemingly now claim victory with the ceasefire deal.

Trump announced the ceasefire Monday afternoon, via Truth Social:

CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!

Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL.

On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR.’ This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn't, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!

Coach Pearl has discussed the criticism he has received for openly applauding Trump for his accomplishments and for standing in support of Israel. To keep his platform thriving, Pearl has acknowledged that winning is a cure-all for off-court drama, so he continued to win.

Pearl has led a successful 29-year college coaching career, leading Southern Indiana, Milwaukee, Tennessee and Auburn. Pearl stands as Auburn's all-time winningest coach and recently led the Tigers to a Final Four appearance in 2025, losing to eventual champion Florida.

Peace through strength is back.

