Sports Media Predictably, Foolishly Condemns Trump For Bombing Iran

As expected, the usual suspects in the sports media have weighed in on President Trump's decision to bomb Iranian nuclear sites. Also, as expected, they disapprove of Trump's decision.

Let us take a look at some of the more notable reactions across the industry:

"Y’all wanted this!" ESPN's Ryan Clark said. "Groceries still high than a bih too!!"

Uh, what?

Sports media rushes to judgment to bash President Trump

According to a quick X search, Clark never once tweeted about grocery prices under Joe Biden, the reason for the high prices.

Seton O'Connor is a producer for "The Dan Patrick Show." Apparently, his years of producing Meat Friday have increased his knowledge of Iran's nuclear program.

O'Connor first shared a post saying, "Can't believe World War III started because some of y'all didn't want those seven trans athletes to compete in women's sports."

He then followed up with some thoughts, I guess, of his own:

What a clueless, pandering schmuck.

Former ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III also declared the events of Saturday night the start of World War III. "Donald Trump just started World War III by bombing Iran," he said on X. "Pray for us all."

Note: unless Russia and China do not plan to engage in military conflict with the West, we are on the verge of World War III.

Elsewhere, ESPN analyst Damien Woody said Trump had no reason to bomb Iran because they "do not" have nuclear weapons.

"Our own intel said they don’t, so why are we bombing them?" he asked with a sarcastic emoji.

Happy to answer. Because the International Atomic Energy Agency assessed that Iran has more than 400 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium 235, enough for around 10 bombs.

That's why.

Sarah Spain has seen enough. She spent her Sunday sharing posts from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling for Trump's impeachment.

We haven't even heard from Mina Kimes, Dan Le Batard, and Elle Duncan yet. Perhaps Duncan is waiting to give her thoughts on the Middle East during a recap of the NBA Finals on "SportsCenter" later this afternoon.

Look, both sides are rushing to judgment with too much conviction.

No one can say for certain whether Trump made the right call. It's too early. We don't know how Iran will respond. The threats of sleeper cells (heightened by Biden's open border policy) are real.

Nonetheless, we learn soon enough. And whether Trump made the right call will define his second term.

So, to see members of the sports media instantly declare the bombing impeccable, nonsensical, and whatever Ryan Clark said is reckless. They don't know that.

And there are facts that are undeniable, regardless of one's support for Donald Trump.

Iran was, in fact, fast-tracking nukes. No one denies that. The consequences of Iran obtaining nuclear weapons would be grave. (For reference: See the leverage gained by North Korea after becoming a nuclear power.)

Notice that Seton and others didn't bother to provide that side of the equation to their followers. Nor did they provide any alternative solutions to how the U.S. should deal with Iran.

Stick to sports, if you don't know anything other than sports. Unfortunately, most people in sports media don't know anything about other sports.