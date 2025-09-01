Auburn Basketball Pulls All-Time Loser Move With New "#1 Seed" Rings

Probably should've called Jostens and canceled your order for these.

I tell you what, if it weren't for the Florida Gators winning the National Championship back in April, the SEC would be on a generational run of mediocre, loser moves.

First, we had the Georgia Bulldogs hanging a banner for the incredible accomplishment of making it to the NCAA Tournament, a feat roughly 1/6 of all Division I teams achieve.

Then, not to be outdone, the Tennessee Volunteers gave a lifetime contract extension to head coach Rick Barnes for keeping with the program tradition of never making it to a Final Four.

It looks like Auburn told its intraconference brethren to "hold our beer" and out-embarassed both of them by having "championship rings" made for being the number one overall seed in this past year's March Madness tournament.

Oh no, Auburn! Not like this!

The Tigers didn't even need to embarrass themselves and the rest of the Southeastern Conference with these rings.

They were regular season SEC champs in 2025 and that alone seems like an accomplishment that is worthy of ending up on a championship ring.

For crying out loud, it's called a "championship" ring for a reason.

I don't want to be the arbiter of what you can and can't celebrate, but it doesn't get much more of a "consolation prize" than this.

And if you think I'm the only one taking Auburn to task for this latest transgression, you would be wrong.

A quick scroll through the comments section would show otherwise.

On second thought, this is pretty on-brand for a program like Auburn.

If you recall, the Tigers' football team recently hung a bunch of banners for fake national titles from decades prior.

I really can't decide which is worse, championship rings for a number one overall seed, or claiming a national title from 30 years ago because some poll that a dentist in Rochester created said you were the best team that season.

I can't wait to see how Auburn's baseball program completes this humiliating trifecta.

Don't worry too much, Tiger fans.

Things may not be going swimmingly on the Plains right now, but at least you get to watch your hated rival's dynasty crumble in real time.

Life is all about perspective, I suppose!