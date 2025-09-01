Kalen DeBoer's Awkward Monday Presser Is Further Proof Bama Dynasty Is Dead

DeBoer was wishing he was anywhere other than behind that podium.

"Coach Speak" is something every head coach has dabbled in from time to time.

The funny thing about "Coach Speak," though, is that as long as you're winning, no one cares.

The minute you start to show cracks in your armor, however, is when "Coach Speak" becomes a glowing red target above your head.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer committed a dreadful and classic act of "Coach Speak" that came back to bite him in the rear end after his team's pitiful performance against Florida State on Saturday.

And one Bama beat reporter in particular was not letting him off the hook.

Oof! I felt like I was watching one of those old Southwest "wanna get away" commercials from the 90's, because DeBoer wanted to be anywhere other than at that podium.

Look, it doesn't get much more "Coach Speak" than saying something to the effect of "we had a great week of practice."

Coaches chant that mantra at their weekly press conferences so much that DeBoer was probably on autopilot when he said it last week, which would explain why he didn't even remember saying it.

Regardless, when you say your team was prepared and you had a great week of practice then go out and lay an egg against a team that won two games a season ago, it doesn't exactly inspire confidence in your fanbase.

And boy, were the Bama faithful loud when they saw this clip earlier today.

I think we are watching the Crimson Tide dynasty crumble before us in real time.

This is probably exactly what it was like watching the Roman Empire fall all those eons ago.

DeBoer likely has half a season to get this thing figured out.

If Alabama does anything less than make the College Football Playoff and win double-digit games, the current Crimson Tide head coach might have to update his LinkedIn profile, because the Bama faithful won't stand for two straight seasons of mediocrity.

And if DeBoer does end up on the unemployment line, we can probably look back to his Monday, Sept. 1, 2025 news conference as the beginning of the end.