Atlanta Hawks Player Caught Mercilessly Taunting Sixers Star On A Hot Mic

A new NBA rivalry may be brewing.

Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang did his best to get underneath the skin of ascending Philadelphia Sixers guard Quentin Grimes during their matchup on Sunday.

Niang called out Grimes with a fury during the action, barking at him while shooting free throws. Niang figuratively dialed up the taunting to an 11 when he started calling out Grimes as nothing more than a reserve basking in the success of being a placeholder for injured Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey.

Niang fired shots at both Grimes and Philly's issue with injured All-Stars, which include Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George.

"That’s the only reason you are doing what you are doing," Niang said. "If Joel was here, your [butt] would be in the corner. Joel here, you’re in the corner. Tyrese here, you’re in the corner."

Lucky for Georges, the Hawks were up 19 points at the time of his taunts.

To his credit, Quentin Grimes (traded from Dallas this season) has been taking full advantage of the starter's role since Maxey's injury, recording more than 20 points in eight consecutive games, including the face-off against the Hawks and Niang.

Grimes exploded for 46 points against the Houston Rockets in early March, putting him on the radar for what feels like the first time since he was drafted by the Knicks in 2021.

Now that a new star is potentially emerging in Philly, Georges Niang may be releasing some ill feelings he's had pent up for the Sixers, a team he spent two years with and with whom he did little to stand out.

Unfortunately for Niang's haters, he did not speak out as an irrelevant player, having contributed a crucial 20 points on Sunday to elevate the Hawks past the 76ers, 134-119.

Should he keep up his production, Grimes may find himself on the winning end of this war of words.

