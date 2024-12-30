Sam Leavitt Scores Unlimited Supply of Arby's For His O-Linemen

While all the NFL quarterbacks were showering their offensive linemen with expensive, luxury gifts this Christmas, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt was getting his guys something they could really use — an unlimited supply of Arby's.

The fast food chain has signed NIL deals with eight ASU offensive linemen, thanks to some urging from their redshirt freshman quarterback. That group includes Leif Fautanu, Ben Coleman, Max Iheanachor, Josh Atkins, Emmit Bohle, Cade Briggs, Sean Na’a and Makua Pule.

The deals happened after Arby's announced its new "Thighsman Award." The honor, presented by legendary QB Joe Theismann, recognizes the outstanding performance of a collegiate lineman. So Leavitt reached out to Arby's to nominate his entire O-line for the award.

"We don't make the playoffs without our offensive line. These guys bring it every week so that our entire offense can be successful," Leavitt said. "When I heard about Arby's program, I reached out to nominate my guys as Thighsman honorees. They power the game every week and deserve to be recognized."

Michigan's Mason Graham was ultimately named as the 2024 Thighsman Award winner. Thanks to Leavitt's efforts, though, the eight O-linemen for the Sun Devils will still be able to snag free Arby's whenever they please.

But Leavitt is giving his teammates more than just roast beef sandwiches and curly fries. Earlier this month, Leavitt announced that all sales from his merchandise were being redirected to ASU's NIL collective, the Sun Angel collective, so that other athletes would get a cut of his profits.

Now headed to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff, Leavitt and the Sun Devils will take on the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.