ASU's Sam Leavitt Plans To Prove He's A Better QB Than Quinn Ewers

The Arizona State Sun Devils are big underdogs against the Texas Longhorns in Wednesday's Peach Bowl. But ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt isn't intimidated.

In fact, quite the opposite. The redshirt freshman is out to show the college football world that he's just as good as — actually, better than — Texas QB Quinn Ewers.

"I've watched him for a fair amount of time now," Leavitt said. "I'm just excited for the opportunity. People keep counting me out since day one, and I'm gonna go prove why I'm the better quarterback."

Leavitt has been phenomenal in his first year with the Sun Devils after transferring from Michigan State. The 20-year-old has completed 63.2% of his passes this season for 2,663 yards, 24 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Along with running back Cam Skattebo, Leavitt led ASU to an 11-2 record and the Big 12 Championship.

That's pretty impressive for a team that went 3-9 and finished 10th in the Pac-12 just one year ago.

But Ewers is no slouch. The junior QB boasts a 66.5% completion percentage this year for 2,867 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Longhorns are 12-2 overall this season, with their only two losses coming against the Georgia Bulldogs — one in the regular season and one in the SEC Championship.

Texas defeated Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff to advance to the quarterfinals. Arizona State earned a first-round bye and hasn't played since the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 7.

The Sun Devils and Longhorns will kick off in the Peach Bowl at 1 p.m. ET on New Year's Day in Atlanta.