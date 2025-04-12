Astros Fan Yoinks Ball Out Of Mike Trout's Glove

Everyone loves a good bit of Major League Baseball fan interference (kidding), but we had a bizarre moment between a player and a fan on Saturday in Houston when a fan appeared to take a ball right out of Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout's glove.

And the result? Nothing to see here. Just a foul ball.

It happened with the Angels, a team that has gotten off to one of the hottest starts in baseball — I know, I can't believe I just typed that either, but good for them — leading the Astros 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning.

Houston catcher Yainer Diaz was at the dish, and he took the 2-0 offering from the Angels' lefty Tyler Anderson and hit it high and deep into foul territory.

Trout was on his horse trying to track it down and reached into the crowd to try and snag it.

It seemed like he got the job done, at least momentarily.

It sure looked to me like Trout made a stellar grab along the wall, but obviously, he didn't come away with the ball.

He was understandably incensed and almost immediately the Angels' dugout was buzzing as they geared up to argue why that should have counted as fan interference.

However, it was ruled a foul ball without a review.

As for the fan, security was seen talking to him, and MLB.com reported that he was moved to a different part of the stadium.

Of course, this incident happened in just about the same part of the field as an incident during last year's World Series in which Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts had a ball wrestled away from him by a Yankees fan.

It's almost uncanny how similar those two incidents are, and it makes you wonder if the league will look to button up its fan interference rules.