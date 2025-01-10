Yankees Fans Who Interfered With Mookie Betts Banned From All MLB Stadiums

One of the stories of the 2024 World Series, beyond the New York Yankees' poor defense and the timely hitting of the Los Angeles Dodgers, revolved around two Yankees fans interfering with Mookie Betts during Game Four at Yankee Stadium.

At the time, it was obvious that the Yankees had mishandled the situation, and that Betts was being diplomatic in his response to it.

Initially, in the aftermath, it was reported that the Yankees hadn't even committed to banning the fans, sitting in the seats of a season ticket holder, from the rest of the series. Not only that, several New York-based sports media companies, outlets and reporters started celebrating the fans who interfered, crediting them with sparking a Yankees comeback victory that night.

Finally, after a firestorm of criticism and Major League Baseball stepping in, it was announced that they would not be allowed to return to those seats for the remainder of the series. And after the Dodgers clinched the series, Betts opened up about how he really felt about it in the moment.

READ: Mookie Betts Shares Unfiltered Thoughts Of Fans Who Ripped The Ball Out Of His Glove In The World Series

Now, months later, those fans are finally getting the punishment they deserve.

Yankees Fans Banned Indefinitely From MLB Stadiums

The New York Post reported on Friday afternoon that the two fans, Austin Capobianco and John Hansen, are now banned "indefinitely" from all Major League stadiums.

Per the Post, the two men received a letter from the league explaining the ban.

"Your conduct posed a serious risk to the health and safety of the player and went far over the line of acceptable fan behavior," it said. "Based on your conduct, Major League Baseball is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices, and other facilities."

They would also be subject to arrest for trespassing if discovered at any stadium until, if and when, the ban is lifted. About time.

Despite the bizarre, inexcusable celebration of their misdeeds afterwards, this was always the only acceptable outcome. Luckily, Betts wasn't hurt, but they could easily have injured his wrist, arm or shoulder. And being a charicature of stereotypical Yankees fans and reveling in the attention, they said after the game they'd always planned on doing something like this if given the opportunity.

It's not acceptable, and the league doled out the only appropriate punishment. Now, hopefully, other fans with similar ideas and a desire for attention will be discouraged from doing the same.