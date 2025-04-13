Astros Fan Who Ripped Ball From Mike Trout Reconciles With Superstar

The Astros fan who ripped the ball out of Mike Trout’s glove has reconciled with the Los Angeles Angels superstar.

On Saturday, Trout was tracking a ball deep into the right field corner in a game against the Houston Astros. He left over the wall and got the ball in his glove, but an Astros fan ripped the ball out of his glove to get a souvenir.

Thankfully, replay allowed everyone to see that Trout had caught the ball before it was ripped out of his hands, thus recording the out. The interfering fan was moved to a different spot of the stadium for the rest of the game.

The fan technically didn’t do anything illegal, since any balls that go into foul territory at a baseball game are considered legal for the fans to try to grab. However, ripping it out of a baseball players hand is not allowed.

"I jumped in, and the ball was in my glove, the guy just literally just took it out," Trout told reporters after the game. I learn new things every single day. Once I go into the stands, it's free game. Being in right field, it's a little different. In center, I don't really get that play."

Despite the moment of tension between fan and player, it was resolved after the game. The interfering fan in his son met with Trout post game, and the Angels' outfielder said that they were sincerely sorry for what they did.

"They were really apologetic," Trout said. "It didn't really affect the game. I've got kids myself and that kid was probably nine years old. Just seeing them after the game, they were really nice people. They had to move and they probably spent hard-earned money on those tickets."

That’s about as good an ending as you can expect, and its good to see that there are no hard feelings between the gentleman.