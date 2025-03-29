Ashton Jeanty, Future NFL Draft Pick, Might Be An Alien

Running back Ashton Jeanty was born in Jacksonville, but he might as well be from Mars.

The Boise State star, and soon-to-be first round draft pick, showed off his impressive skills and even more impressive physique during the Broncos’ Pro-Day earlier this week.

Jeanty opted to work his way through drills and testing shirtless. A quick glimpse would tell you that was the right decision. His muscles have muscles.

Sugar and carbs would appear to avoid him the same way Mountain West defenders did throughout the past three seasons.

Listen, there’s no way Jeanty’s a father because dad bods are #BuiltDifferent – for better or worse. Trust me, as a dad, I know this. The only time I’m shirtless is in the shower and even then, I feel bad for the water that must see what a body built by Michelob Ultra and Uber Eats looks like: more jello than Jeanty.

My wardrobe consists mainly of t-shirts and hoodies – I hit a bullseye on that whole "dress for the job you want" thing. If I were Jeanty, I’m fairly certain I wouldn’t own a shirt.

Ashton Jeanty Will Be A First-Round Draft Pick In April

What Jeanty does own is a whole bunch of records: single-season rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, yards per carry, just to name a few. There’s also an NCAA FBS record for 100-plus yard rushing games in a single-season (14) that belongs to Ashton Jeanty and a boatload of awards (Maxwell, Doak Walker, etc.) for the 2024 Heisman runner-up.

Jeanty, 21, weighed 213 pounds and elected not to bench press or run the 40 during his Pro Day. Neither will be an issue considering his 2,601 yards and 30 combined touchdowns have already proven he has the speed and strength to do anything he wants on a football field.

Come April, some lucky NFL team will be getting themselves a record-setting running back who just might be an alien – assuming aliens have a resemblance to The Predator, are just as terrifying, and have a nose for the end zone.

The NFL Draft is slated to commence on Thursday, April 24 from Green Bay's Lambeau Field, which should coincide with an alien invasion.

Follow along on X: @OhioAF