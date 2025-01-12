Ashton Jeanty's 'Dream' Landing Spot In NFL Should Come As No Surprise

A certain fanbase in the Lone Star State would be beside itself if Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty had his wish come true in April at the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Boise State running back, who declared for the NFL Draft last week, was recently asked which of the 32 teams in the NFL he'd love to play for. Without hesitation, Jeanty's mind went to the Dallas Cowboys, describing playing for the franchise as a "dream" scenario if it were to come to fruition.

"I would love to play for the Cowboys," Jeanty said. "It’d be like a dream come true. Obviously, I used to play in their practice stadium, and all our home games in high school even my freshman year when we came down here for the Frisco Bowl, we practiced there again.

"So, it would just feel like I’m at home, honestly. I ain’t going to say too much, but Dallas, they’ve always had a good running back, and when they’ve got a good running back, they play a lot better."

As Jeanty alluded to, being drafted by the Cowboys would be like a homecoming for him given the fact that he played his high school football at Lone Star High in Frisco as a senior. Before landing at Lone Star, Jeanty played high school football in Italy and played against other Navy base schools as he is the son of a Navy chief petty officer.

Jeanty flew under the radar a bit coming out of high school, at least when you consider he ran for nearly 1,900 yards during his senior campaign, before signing with Boise State.

After rushing for 1,347 yards during his sophomore campaign, he nearly doubled that total in his breakout season this past year with 2,601 rushing yards to go along with 30 total touchdowns while averaging a mind-numbing 7.0 yards per rush attempt.

As for the Cowboys, they did see Rico Dowdle rush for 1,079 yards this past season, but he only found the end zone twice. Adding a generational running back, at least at the college level such as Jeanty, would be a welcome move by a Dallas fanbase that has routinely been spoiled with a great rushing attack over the years.