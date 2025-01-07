Watch Out NFL, Ashton Jeanty Gambled On Himself At Boise State, Now He's Coming For His Next Dream

Following the 2023 season, Ashton Jeanty had a big decision to make: Take the money other schools were offering him, or come back to Boise State to finish the job. While he came in second place for the Heisman Trophy, he will be remembered as one of the best running backs in college football, as he declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday.

There was a time when Jeanty could've demanded more money, leaving the Broncos to find another running back to help them in 2024. But that wasn't what got him to the spot he's currently in, coming off a historical season where he had the second-highest rushing yards in the history of college football with 2,601.

Jeanty was only 29 yards away from breaking the record Barry Sanders captured during rhe 1988 season where he won the Heisman Trophy.

While he did not hold the trophy in New York City last month, because it went to Travis Hunter instead, he did leave his mark on the sport, leading Boise State to the MWC title and Fiesta Bowl.

"This season has been a blessing. God’s favor has been upon me and all my teammates all year," Jeanty said following the loss to Penn State. "I’m just thankful. Obviously, we didn’t come away with the result that we (wanted). Not just me, but a lot of guys on this team did special things all year."

After arriving at Boise State in 2022, playing high school football in Texas where he became a 4-star prospect, Jeanty rushed for 821 yards and 7 touchdowns as a freshman. From that season on, the folks in Boise knew they had something special.

Not only did he assert his dominance the following season on the ground, rushing for 1,347 yards, Jeanty was also a force out of the backfield, with 43 receptions for 569 yards and 5 touchdowns. It was at that moment following the 2023 season that he had a decision to make on whether to stay at Boise or chase the money.

Ashton Jeanty Returned To Boise State Because It Was Home

While he had his chance to leave, Jeanty never wavered, sticking with the Broncos, and finishing his college career as one of the most dynamic players we've seen in recent history. In every game during the 2024 season, he ran for more than 100 yards, leading his team back to where it all started for Boise State, the Fiesta Bowl.

There have been only three running-backs taken in the first round of the NFL Draft over the past three years, but Ashton Jeanty should not have to worry about not hearing his name called on the first night in Green Bay, Wisconsin come April.

His draft stock is all over the board when it comes to the first round, with some experts having him going anywhere between eighth and 20th.

"The opportunity to play in the NFL is a dream of mine, and I'm proud to represent Boise State and all of those who have helped me along the way at the next level,"

Ashton Jeanty did everything the right way in college, and whichever team decides to draft him will be getting not only a phenomenal player, but a dedicated teammate.