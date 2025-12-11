Stop What You're Doing! The Army-Navy Game Will Have Nachos Served In A Navy Destroyer

We've hit that lull between the end of the college football regular season and the start of bowl games and the College Football Playoff, but that just means that it's time for the great American tradition that is the Army-Navy game.

And this year, one of the stars of the show might be the grub… or, more accurately, what the grub is being served in.

This year's edition of the classic rivalry — the 126th — will be played in Navy's neck of the woods at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Ravens.

I don't know what got into the concession folks at the stadium, but they may have just painted their Mona Lisa with what will be for sale this weekend.

Scratch that, it's better than the Mona Lisa.

They came up with chicken tenders served in a Humvee. The Mona Lisa is just a pretty good painting of an ugly lady.

Look at that spread. Drink it in. Cram it in your foodhole…

I've made no secret about the fact that stadium food tastes way better when it's served inside of something. Usually, it's some kind of sports equipment like ice cream in a mini batting helmet or beer in a plastic hockey stick.

But grub in military vehicles? That's going to do the trick, too. I mean, if your options are chicken tenders in a boring cardboard basket and chicken tenders served in a Humvee or an aircraft carrier, what red-blooded American isn't going with the tendies in the Humvee and/or aircraft carrier?

Then you've got the two varieties of nachos, one for each team.

On the Army side, you've got burnt-end nachos served in a tank. I don't know about you, but I nodded "yes" each time I read one of those words. That is just perfection.

But do you know what I think is the star of the show? The Crab Destroyer nachos.

I mean, it is Baltimore, so a little crab action is always appreciated. And look at that giant cardboard destroyer it's served in. That would be my pick, and I'd be lying if I said I didn't kick the tires on a cheap flight to BWI and tickets to the game on the secondary market just to give those bad boys a whirl.

It's going to be a great game as always, and I'm sure we'll see more than a few Crab Destroyer nachos and tanks full of tendies when they cut to the crowd.