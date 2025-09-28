Wild Hogs: Bobby Petrino Named Interim Head Coach After Arkansas Fires Sam Pittman

Arkansas fired Sam Pittman on Sunday after almost six years as the Razorbacks' head coach.

Bobby Petrino, who was the school's head coach from 2008 to 2011, will take over on an interim basis. Pittman was 32-34 overall while winning three bowl games during his tenure.

"I want to thank Coach Pittman for his service and dedication to the University of Arkansas throughout his time as head coach," Yurachek said. "From Day 1, you could tell how much this opportunity meant to him. At this time, however, I feel a change is necessary to put our student-athletes and program in the best position to be successful.

"The goal for our football program is to be highly competitive within the Southeastern Conference and compete for a national championship. As we move forward in the process of finding our next head coach, I am certain we will be able to provide the necessary resources to our staff and team to reach our goals."

It should be noted that the transfer portal window will now open for Arkansas players, which will last thirty days. OutKick is also told that Bobby Petrino does have the support of some influential people in the state for the permanent job, though we will see how far that goes.

Sam Pittman's Strange Buyout Looms As Arkansas Needs To Move On After Notre Dame Loss

Bobby Petrino Wants Full-Time Job Again At Arkansas

Bobby Petrino has made Arkansas officials aware that he wants the head coaching job. Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said the school will start a national search for the next leader.

"We will begin a national search for our next head coach immediately and that search will include Coach Petrino, who has expressed his desire to be a candidate for the full-time job," Yurachek said in the statement.

Pittman is owed a buyout of nearly $10 million, since his contract states that if he was .500 or above since 2021, the full buyout would be paid. If Arkansas had waited and taken the chance that he would drop below .500, Pittman would've been owed around $7 million.

Now, after a tumultuous ending to his first tenure as head coach at Arkansas, he is now the leading guy once again.

Arkansas's first game with Petrino back on the sidelines will come against Tennessee in two weeks.