The Arizona Diamondbacks Will Gladly Sell You 8 Pounds Of Nachos In A Bucket

Meet what is sure to become the latest grassroots food challenge.

The highlights of the 2026 MLB concession stand lineups are rolling out, and the Arizona Diamondbacks just dropped something that I had to reread several times before I fully processed what it was.

I mean, I understood that it was a bucket with nachos in it. That was pretty obvious.

But what I couldn't understand was just how much tortilla chip goodness was in this bucket.

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It turns out it's a full 128 oz.

Which is — *breaks out a calculator and an abacus, then gives up and googles it* — a whopping eight pounds of nachos.

I don't think they understand what they're getting into with this…

First, we must address the elephant in the room: Chase Field better have some robust plumbing. I mean, you can't be letting people buy this much high-octane food at once without having some kind of plan in place to avoid a total disaster.

I'm talking sturdy pipes and an army of plungers. One per stall.

Maybe two per stall, just to be doubly sure that everyone has access to one in case of an emergency.

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Of course, I think the idea is that you and some pals indulge in some communal nachos. But remember, this is America.

In this country, we love challenges and gluttony, and we especially love Frankenstein-ing the two together.

So, believe me, there is going to be a grassroots food challenge in which D-Backs fans order one of these puppies and try to eat it all by themselves.

The only missed opportunity was not cramming another 16 oz. of nachos into that bucket so it could be a "nine pounds in nine innings" kind of thing.

But it looks like you get to keep your bucket, which is neat. You can use it for whatever.

Take it to the beach, use it to wash the car, maybe put another eight pounds of nachos in it.

So, Godspeed to the brave souls who will take on this challenge as the season goes on.

And Chase Field folks: you've got a few more days to give that plumbing a proper stress test.