Scary: Marvin Harrison Jr. Suffers Concussion That Made Him Dizzy Enough To Fall Down

It's been a rough day for star wide receivers in the NFL. First, New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave suffered a concussion after a vicious hit to the head against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Later, Arizona Cardinals rookie star Marvin Harrison, Jr. suffered a concussion of his own.

On a second-down play in the middle of the second quarter, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tried to hit Harrison on a pass across the middle.

The ball hit Harrison in the hands, but he couldn't reel it in and the pass fell incomplete. Then, Harrison's head made hard contact with the leg of a Green Bay Packers defender.

Harrison immediately stood up after taking the hit, but that's when things got scary. Harrison appeared so dizzy that he stumbled backwards before eventually falling to the grass.

Trainers came out to help him and Harrison appeared to place his hand on one of the trainers to steady himself. He did walk off the field under his own power, but was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

Harrison busted out with a massive 130-yard, two touchdown game in Week 2 and quickly established himself as one of the more talented receivers in the NFL in just his first season.

The Cardinals drafted Harrison with the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He struggled in his NFL debut, with just one catch for 4 yards before the massive Week 2 effort.

Defenses have keyed on him since then, though he scored a touchdown in both Week 3 and Week 4 despite not topping 64 yards receiving since Week 2.

Harrison left Sunday's game without a catch and, hopefully, he isn't forced to miss a lot of time after suffering that scary head injury.