Archie Manning Calls Lane Kiffin A 'Jerk' In Uplifting Video For Ole Miss Fans

Match, meet gasoline.

Ole Miss legend Archie Manning delivered a scathing take on ex-Rebels coach Lane Kiffin after the latter ditched Oxford for Baton Rouge.

The coach's exit strategy was ruthless: he gave his Ole Miss assistant coaches a "my way or the highway" ultimatum and abruptly abandoned them right before a CFP berth. Kiffin is persona non grata to Ole Miss fans, past and present.

Manning shot the video as a request from Cameo, saying in the video:

"Hey Richard, Archie Manning here. Now I know what big Rebel fans you, David, and Scott are. And I want to also thank you for being a big fan of mine. As you know, the Rebels had a great year.

"I think we're going to do great in the playoffs without our narcissistic, jerk coach. I sure hope so."

Archie's burning digs were a gift for Ole Miss fans... assuredly for Lane, it was perfect bulletin board material. The Manning bloodline famously runs deep at Ole Miss, with Archie and son Eli Manning both heralded as legends of the program.

Kiffin bolted to Baton Rouge, capping a five-year successful rebuild with the Rebels and a reawakening of his personal brand, once a rebel of football, both in college and the NFL.

In a way, Ole Miss rehabbed that out of him, or at least tamed it. By most estimations, Kiffin reverted to his mercurial self.

As the writing on the wall for Kiffin's exit became apparent, so did the messy timeline, which would require Kiffin to leave his bride at the altar with Ole Miss if LSU was his top priority.

Kiffin coached the Rebels to a six-spot in the Playoff, which was the end of the line before defensive coordinator Pete Golding took over as the new HC in Oxford. Lane's defenders say he reasonably accepted the higher-paying job, which doesn't warrant all the controversy.

But not one to fade out of the public's view, Kiffin stayed vocal on social media, still referencing his old team, which presumably abhors him.

Whoever wins or loses the split, this Kiffin scandal is an entertaining mess. The Rebels take on No. 11 Tulane at home in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

