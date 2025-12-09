Lane Kiffin Can’t Quit Ole Miss, Is Still Firing Off Odd Tweets About Rebels After Ugly Exit

Whether you want to claim he's a master, a troll, a master troll, or simply someone with too much time on their hands, one way to describe Lane Kiffin's social media persona is incredibly active.

Some may have assumed that Kiffin would have toned back on the posting in the immediate aftermath of his unprecedented, downright ugly exit from Ole Miss to take the LSU job just days before the Rebels officially punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

Those who assumed that he'd log off for a bit have not been paying attention over the years.

Kiffin's X timeline has remained active, and while posts in recent days have been mostly about LSU's 2026 signing class, he's also tossed in a couple of Ole Miss-related tweets. While he knows exactly what he's doing when he decides to write these posts – firing up a fanbase that very recently used to support him – that doesn't mean we can't describe his actions as weird, because they are.

On Tuesday morning, Kiffin quoted a post from ESPN's Pete Thamel that explained a number of different coaches from Kiffin's Ole Miss and now LSU staff would be returning to Oxford to coach the Rebels during their Playoff run.

Kiffin telling these coaches to ‘go win it all’ feels a bit disingenuous, given that countless reports claim he gave his assistant coaches an ultimatum that if they didn't get on the plane with him from Oxford to LSU the day he left Ole Miss, then they wouldn't be guaranteed a job next season.

It feels like a poor effort to try to save face from a national media perspective, because local media and Ole Miss fans have certainly decided upon which claims and allegations they believe regarding the entire situation.

A little more than an hour later, Kiffin quoted another Thamel post in which the reporter explained that Ole Miss was set to hire John David Baker as its new offensive coordinator out of East Carolina. Kiffin claimed Baker, who was on Kiffin's staff in the early stages of his tenure in Oxford, was a great hire.

Kiffin complimenting Baker's return to Ole Miss as the offensive coordinator, while the entire college football world was aware that current Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr. was being pulled in both directions between the Rebels and Tigers, feels odd, because it is odd.

It's hard to fathom that Kiffin is being genuine with his positive posts about Ole Miss. This is the same man who left his 11-1 team just weeks before it was set to host a Playoff game, held the athletic department hostage for weeks, and was bombarded by angry Rebel fans at the airport on his way out of town.

Kiffin is different. He has stated LSU is ‘just different’ since arriving in Baton Rouge, so maybe the two will end up being the perfect match.