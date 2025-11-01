Arch Manning Pulled Over In Austin: Viral Traffic Stop Proves Even QB1 Can’t Beat A Red Light

Arch Manning learned Austin traffic laws the hard way — then turned around and torched Vanderbilt for more than 320 yards. Not a bad week for the Longhorns QB.

Published

Arch Manning had a viral moment this week that had nothing to do with football, but rather with the Austin police department. 

For those who haven't yet seen the photo, the Longhorns quarterback was spotted being pulled over by law enforcement this past week in his Denali. And even the popular football star was shocked that it went viral. 

We should've known by then that Arch was going to play against Vanderbilt, given he was driving around town a few days into concussion protocol. But, nobody really knew if the photo was real, until Manning was asked about it following the win over Vanderbilt. 

Longhorns’ Revival: Arch Manning And Texas Reignite CFP Hopes After Beating No. 9 Vanderbilt

So, what did he do to be pulled over. He's gotta start watching those crosswalk lights. Oh, and it would probably help if he had his driver's license on his person. 

"It was a crosswalk, and it was a solid red, and no one was around, and I went," Manning said. "I guess someone was around."

When asked about seeing the photo of him speaking with an Austin police department officer on social media, Manning called the moment ‘weird’, but made sure to mention that this was a first for him. 

"It was a little weird. My first time getting pulled over in Austin," Arch said of the photo. "It didn’t help that I didn’t have my wallet on me, so I didn’t have my license."

Yea, you can't make this type of stuff up. QB-1 gets pulled over, and it goes viral on social media. Luckily, his driving record won't take a hit, as he received a warning from the local police department. 

He would then go on to lead Texas to a critical win over Vanderbilt, throwing for more than 320 yards in the process. 

Just check those crosswalks, Arch. 

