Longhorns’ Revival: Arch Manning And Texas Reignite CFP Hopes After Beating No. 9 Vanderbilt

After weeks of questions and criticism, Arch Manning looks every bit the star Texas fans were promised

So you thought Texas would just disappear after dropping two games already this season? Judging by the performance of Arch Manning and the defense, the Longhorns control their destiny in the college football playoff after beating No. 9 Vanderbilt 34-31.

For all the talk about how Steve Sarkisian was going to need a miracle to have his team in contention, coming off overtime wins against Kentucky and Mississippi State, the throttling of No. 9 Vanderbilt has Texas controlling its own destiny.

Don't forget, there was concern around Austin this week about whether Manning would be able to play, after suffering a concussion last week. The Texas quarterback put those concerns to rest in the first half, passing for over 200 yards and digging a hole for Diego Pavia that was deep enough to prevent a comeback.

From the start, this was all Longhorns, as Pavia scrambled for his life around the pocket. The 75-yard touchdown by Ryan Wingo set the tone, and this was one outing that Clark Lea couldn’t get his team out of.

Yes, Vanderbilt entered this game with a deserving No. 9 ranking, after wins against LSU and Missouri.

But, it looked as though this game in Austin was a reality check for a Commodores team that has struggled offensively over the past two weeks.

Arch Manning Coming Into His Own For Texas

I don't know how many times I've had to tell some of you that the Longhorns' gunslinger just needed some time to develop.

The preseason hype was too much, and the conversations around him competing for the Heisman Trophy were overblown. Arch Manning needed time, though the patience of college football fans would not allow that, with even one outlet calling him a ‘bust’.

Manning finished the game with over 300 yards passing.

I would imagine those who wrote him off are starting to second-guess their outlandish takes, considering he's thrown for over 300-yards in consecutive games, looking like a quarterback that is comfortable in the pocket.

Texas led 34-10 in the third quarter and seemingly went on cruise control, allowing Vandy to get back into the game late. But, ultimately, the Commodores ran out of time.

And now, the real test begins for the Longhorns, who will get a much-needed ‘bye-week.'

Texas, Vanderbilt Still Control Playoff Fate. Yes, I Know

Right now, not only does Texas control its CFP fate, but if they win out, and Ole Miss drops a game, they could play for an SEC title. Yes, this needs to play out over the next few weeks, but anything is possible right now.

Here are the remaining games for the Longhorns.

Bye Week

@ Georgia

Arkansas

Texas A&M

Yes, they would need to win out, but whose to say they can?

As for Vanderbilt, their season doesn't come to an end in Austin. Thanks to what they did heading into this game against Texas, they still have a shot at the playoff.

Auburn

Kentucky

@ Tennessee

As you can tell from the 2025 season, just about anything can happen on a weekly basis. So, it could come to an end for the Longhorns in Athens, or we'll continue to talk about them until a monumental rival renewal against Texas A&M over Thanksgiving weekend.

For Vanderbilt, they will have to win out, and potentially get some help along the way. But, they should not drop past No. 15 in this week's first College Football Playoff rankings that come out on Tuesday.

Welcome back to the conversation, Texas? Maybe, but Arch Manning is turning into the quarterback we all expected, minus the Heisman Trophy nonsense.