Arch Manning, Bryce Underwood Team Up For Most Expensive Photo Op In Cheez-It Bowl History

These two could probably buy a rollercoaster if they wanted to.

One of the best things about bowl season (while it's still a thing, anyway) is the lead-up to each game, when players from both teams get to do fun activities in the cities the bowl games take place in.

Luckily for the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines, their bowl game, The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, happens to be in sunny Orlando, Florida.

Any Midwestern tourist worth their salt knows that O-Town is the place to be when it comes to theme parks, and both the Texas and Michigan players are getting to taste the wares with regard to thrill rides.

These bowl games always make for fun stories and photo ops, and the two teams duking it out for the right to dump a bucket of toasted cheese crackers onto their head coach gave us one of the most expensive pictures in bowl game history, courtesy of Bryce Underwood and Arch Manning.

"Bro, you know how much money is in this picture?"

I don't know, about $16 million in NIL deals, give or take?

Ten years ago, this picture would have just been two college kids enjoying the bowl game festivities and getting to know each other a little better.

Now, it's the two priciest quarterbacks the sport has to offer just taking some time to grace the theme park with their presence.

Shoot, these two could probably buy a couple of theme parks themselves in Orlando. I've been plenty of times and there are some seedy parks in the shadow of Disney along 192 that could use some new management.

Of course, with money and fame comes internet ridicule, and for some reason the fine folks on X were very fixated on the pair of signal callers' shoes.

God forbid these kids not want to blow thousands of dollars on overpriced sneakers!

I bet these same people commenting about Underwood and Manning's footwear would be chastising them for rolling around Ann Arbor and Austin, respectively, in Lamborghinis.

It's exhausting being on the internet this much sometimes.

Regardless, it's nice to see college kids still getting to partake in college kid activities, no matter how many zeroes are next to their bank account.