Anthony Richardson Regains Colts Starting QB Job Because He Addressed Major Issue

Get off that seat, Anthony Richardson. You're back in now.

Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen announced to reporters on Wednesday what he told Richardson and Joe Flacco the day before, which is Richardson has regained the starting quarterback job.

And it is for the remainder of the season, per Steichen.

"He's going to start this week, he's going to start the rest of the season," Steichen said

Richardson News Comes With Explanation

So the see-saw ride that has been the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback job is apparently over.

Saner minds have prevailed.

Richardson will return behind center after spending the last two weeks backing up Flacco.

The news Richardson is back comes with perhaps the most cogent explanation of why he was benched in the first place: He's apparently improved his professionalism.

Steichen: Be A ‘Pro’s Pro'

"The classrooms, the walk-through, the practice, the weight room, all those little things, it's got to be at a higher standard," Steichen said Wednesday. "That's what we talked about and that's where we went with him. And so that was discussed with him two weeks ago. It's a conversation that took place.

"And he's made strides in those areas. Bigtime strides. Becoming a pro's pro."

This is interesting because when he was initially benched, Richardson said he hadn't gotten a great explanation why he was being replaced.

And Steichen himself said the reason was because Flacco, much more experienced at age 39, gave the Colts the best chance to "win now" and that was the reason for the benching.

Joe Flacco Didn't ‘Win Now’

That reasoning went out the proverbial window when the Colts not only lost both of Flacco's starts but he struggled.

The team delivered its worst offensive showing of the season against the Minnesota Vikings and then Flacco followed that by delivering his personal worst showing of the season – he threw three interceptions and lost a fumble against the Buffalo Bills.

So, with the "win now" thinking looking ridiculous, Steichen is back to his 22-year-old quarterback so he can continue to develop.

"Is he a finished product? No," Steichen said. "It's my job to help him get there, along with the rest of the coaching staff. We've never lost faith or belief in him in his abilities. And he's shown strides, he really has."

Anthony Richardson Journey Continues

Through six games this season, Richardson has completed 59 of 133 passes for a quite unacceptable 44.4 completion percent. He's thrown for 958 yards with four touchdowns, seven interceptions.

Richardson also has 41 rushing attempts, for 242 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. The Colts are 3-3 in games started Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

All those numbers need to improve. All of them.

"Everyone has a different journey," Steichen said. "Everyone has a different way, development and how you go about the process. Everyone wants instant gratification right now. Sometimes it doesn't work like that."

Steichen added he still believes Richardson will develop into the Colts' "franchise quarterback."