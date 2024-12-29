Anthony Edwards Racks Up Hefty $100K Fine for Profanity-Laced Comments

Anthony Edwards is once again in hot water with the NBA after dropping profane language on live television.

The 23-year-old Timberwolves star was fined $100,000 on Sunday for a NSFW interview he gave after Friday night's win against Houston.

Just a week ago, Edwards received a $75,000 fine for criticizing NBA officials and has been in the crosshairs of the NBA several times this year.

Edwards can't help it; he's willing to drop authentic reactions on the mic, even if it comes at a big price.

For context, the Timberwolves made a strong comeback against the Rockets on Friday, winning 113-112 and climbing out of a 16-point hole.

Edwards channeled his inner "Gilbert Arenas" to celebrate Minnesota's fourth-quarter surge to avoid overtime.

"We made it happen," Edwards said after the game.

"I got to go get it, s**t," Edwards added. "I’m like, ‘S**t, I’m going for the win.’ Like Gilbert Arenas said, ‘I don’t do overtime,’ so f**k it."

The NBA caught Edwards' F-U to the FCC and responded with a hefty fine.

"Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $100,000 for using profane language during a live television interview," said league executive Joe Dumars in a statement Sunday.

"The fine amount is based in part on Edwards' history of using profane language during media interviews."

In January, the league fined Ant $40,000 for taunting refs, and he was due an additional $35K after flipping off fans in November.

At this point, Ant-Man is either flaunting his wealth through reckless behavior or cannot seem to stop shooting himself in the foot.

