Anthony Edwards Said Drug Test Put A Damper On His Gold Medal Celebration

Winning an Olympic gold medal is arguably the biggest achievement in all of sports, so, of course, you want to spend the moments after winning it celebrating with your teammates.

So you can understand why it would be a bit of a bummer to walk off the court and be told, "Congrats; does a solid and pee in this cup, would ya?"

Well, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said that that's what happened to him and his teammates Kevin Durant and Steph Curry after Team USA topped France in the gold medal game at the Summer Olympics in Paris.

While they may have been excited to hop off the podium and head to the locker room to spray some French champagne, Edwards said over the weekend at Fanatics Fest during an interview with Jalen Rose alongside Durant that "random" drug tests derailed the celebrations.

"We couldn't even really celebrate for real because me, him, and Steph had to take like a drug test or something," Edwards said, according to Bleacher Report.

Really? I like that the Olympics is staying on top of this stuff (unless you're a Russian figure skater or Chinese swimmer, in which case, no problem). However, did they really need to check the NBA stars immediately after the game?

You'd think that the NBA is on top of that enough that there wouldn't be too much of a question, but I guess when you stomp on the hearts of the host nation the way Curry and company did, there may be an empty Dixie cup you need to fill coming your way.

Sure, it's a minor detour, but by the time you're done leaking some Gatorade and handing the finished product to an IOC official, the celebrations are already underway. I feel like it's hard to just jump in at the same celebratory level as everyone else after you've been sidetracked.

Fortunately, it doesn't seem like Edwards, Durant, or Curry were too upset about it, and since we haven't heard anything, we can assume that they all passed with flying colors.