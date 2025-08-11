Answering Every Top 5 Team's Biggest Question For 2025

Do these teams have what it takes to win it all?

As we reported earlier today, the preseason AP poll was released Monday afternoon, and with that comes the crushing weight of expectations for teams lucky enough to be ranked in the top-five.

The five teams at the top of this poll are all squads that could go all the way and bring home some hardware this season, but they aren't without flaws of their own.

Even the No. 1 team in the land, Texas, has some questions that need to be answered if they want to win their first national championship in 20 years.

I'll go through each of the five teams one by one and break down what I need to see this season from them in order to feel comfortable in picking them to win a title.

1. Texas: Is Arch The Real Deal?

Texas has talent all over the field, which comes with the territory when you recruit the way they do, but will their young quarterback be able to maximize the surrounding team?

We've seen Arch Manning in spot duty the past couple of years, and he has looked the part of a five-star signal caller, but now that the reins are being handed to him, will he be able to take that leap as a full-time starter and lead the Horns to the promised land?

I believe he has what it takes, but until we see it for sure, it's a question that warrants asking.

We won't have to wait long for this question to be answered, as Texas travels to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes the first week of the season (more on them in a bit).

2. Penn State: Can James Franklin Win A Big Game?

I haven't exactly made how I feel about James Franklin a secret to anyone who has been paying attention, but it's nothing personal.

The post above is a perfect encapsulation of why I am so hesitant to pull the trigger on Penn State winning a title this year.

Franklin is a perfect "gatekeeper" as a head coach: he beats everyone he should beat and loses to everyone who should beat him.

The Nittany Lions haven't won the Big Ten since 2016, and although they've made some upgrades to their roster, particularly at wide receiver, I'm not buying stock in Penn State just yet.

If Franklin and company can knock off a big dog like Oregon or Ohio State en route to a conference championship, I, along with many Penn State fans, will feel much more comfortable about their chances in the College Football Playoffs.

3. Ohio State: Can Young Pups Replace Veteran Leaders?

Ohio State has arguably the two best players in college football in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs, but the Buckeyes also have to replace plenty of upperclassmen that were vocal leaders on that 2024 national championship squad.

In addition to replacing four first-round draft picks, Ohio State will also have to hope that former five-star Julian Sayin can be the same steady hand under center that Will Howard was during their run through the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes lost their top two running backs, their starting left tackle, and key contributors along the defensive line as well.

There is talent all over the field in Columbus. The question is whether that talent, which is largely unproven, is ready to step up and contribute.

4. Clemson Tigers: Does Dabo Finally Do It His Way?

Anyone who has followed college football closely enough over the last half decade can tell you that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney loves to stick to his guns.

When it comes to the landscape of college football in 2025, the transfer portal is omnipresent.

But Swinney has taken the approach of recruiting and developing to extreme levels, almost eschewing the portal entirely.

If there was ever going to be a year when Dabo could win it all and thumb his nose at his detractors, it would be 2025.

The pieces are in place: a veteran QB, elite wide receivers, strong on both lines of scrimmage, a lock-down cornerback.

And the best part? It's all home-grown talent.

If Clemson can't win the big one or at least come close this year, it might be time to start questioning whether the game has passed Dabo by.

5. Georgia Bulldogs: Can They Keep Reloading?

When it comes to recruiting, the Georgia Bulldogs have been college football royalty since Kirby Smart's plane touched down in Athens nearly a decade ago.

Recruiting well makes it easier to reload after losing a ton of talent to the NFL, but the Dawgs have had to restock the cupboard year after year and last year might have been the first time some cracks started to appear in the foundation.

Georgia has tried to address its need for a dynamic receiving corps in the transfer portal, but it will have to replace an All-SEC quarterback in Carson Beck, as well as a slew of NFL Draft picks.

Even the best coaches have to rebuild from time to time, so is this the year all that attrition finally catches up to Kirby and company?