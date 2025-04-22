Another Terrible Look For Tyreek Hill And NFL As Wife Files Emergency Petition In Family Court

Tyreek Hill has allegedly been "violent," and "abusive" and "threatening," a recent court filing by his wife Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill says, and it paints a picture of an NFL player – who has a history of violence against women – as someone tarnishing the brand of the Miami Dolphins and the NFL by association.

And yet, neither the league nor the Dolphins, seem fazed by the stain.

People Upset At Butker, Silent About Hill

The NFL has declined comment on the matter. It definitely hasn't had one of its vice presidents release a statement saying Hill's behavior is not what the league is about. The Dolphins also haven't been inundated by any advocacy organizations asking them to fire Hill.

So this is where we are in 2025 in America.

Outrage over words versus no response to bad behavior.

The people who stood up and demanded Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, for example, be expunged from the league last year for delivering a commencement speech that, in part, encouraged women to be housewives, are saying nothing about Hill's conduct towards his housewife.

The same people who excoriated Butker for possibly putting gay people in danger for saying pride month is a "deadly sin" – the list includes NFL diversity officer Jonathan Beane who released a statement on behalf of the league – are silent about the danger Vaccaro Hill says she and her baby are in while Hill comes and goes from their marital home.

NFL Silent On Tyreek Hill Issue

Beane, by the way, made the point Butker's stances do not represent those of the NFL.

"His views are not those of the NFL as an organization," the league vice president said.

The NFL has made no comment on Hill's recent domestic assault call to police by his mother-in-law. OutKick reached out to a league spokesman requesting to know if Hill is subject to the league's personal conduct policy and received no response.

So the NFL is willing to tell you it doesn't share the views of a player who thinks pride month represents a sin, but won't say anything about a player alleged to be "threatening" his wife and baby.

Perhaps all those mute voices that were quite loud about Butker should read Vaccaro Hill's recently filed emergency motion with the 11th Circuit Court in Miami-Dade County.

Vaccaro Hill's lawyer filed the emergency motion last week after filing a divorce petition on April 8. Why is that date notable?

Vaccaro Hill Claims Husband Is ‘Abusive’

Because it is one day after Vaccaro Hill's mother called Sunny Isle police to the family's residence, claiming abuse.

The emergency filing alleges Hill "conducted himself in a threatening, violent, abusive and unsafe manner toward the wife, toward her mother and toward the parties' four-and-a-half-month-old daughter."

We don't know the specific examples of what Vacarro is claiming is "violent" or abusive" or "threatening" because she said in the filing she has concerns for the family's privacy.

The filing claims Hill doesn't care about the couple's baby but, rather, is using the child as part of an attempt at "coercion and control of the wife."

The filing claims that Hill has moved out of the marital residence but refuses to allow Vaccaro Hill exclusive use of it in the interim.

"He wants to come and go and send his family to the home whenever he pleases," the filing reads, adding that is an example of "coercive control" he's exhibiting.

The filing further states, 'It is clear that the husband will continue to act unilaterally and without regard for the wife and child's personal space and well-being if he is not constrained by a court order."

And, of course, this is a bad look for Hill.

Dolphins Stained By Tyreek Hill Issue

It is also, by extension, a bad look for the Dolphins who, as an organization, have decided to look the other way on the drama except for having "heart-to-heart" talks with Hill, according to a club source, to ostensibly get him back onside.

Publicly, meanwhile, the team continues to fully embrace Hill. General manager Chris Grier was asked about the possibility of trading Hill.

"That is not anything that we’re pursuing," he said.

Grier said the Dolphins are staying out of Hill's personal life.

"We know with personal lives, people are always dealing with it, and I’m not going to speak on anyone’s personal life or what’s going on, so all I can do is judge him for when he’s here and when he’s around the guys and the things he does that shows us that he wants to be here, and he’s a leader and those things he’s done for the last two years here before last season," Grier said.

"And so, for us, very optimistic about him. People deal with stuff in their personal life, and I leave that to them to handle until it gets to a point where we have to talk about it."

Luckily for Hill, the same people who wanted to talk about Butker, for example, are saying nothing about his situation.